Weather Alert

...Smoke from Canadian Wildfires to Cause Poor Air Quality... A plume of smoke left over from Canadian wildfire activity will work southward across the area tonight into Wednesday, leading to hazy skies, reduced visibility, and poor air quality. The air quality may become bad enough to be unhealthy for all groups of people. Consult your local health departments for more information on air quality safety precautions. In addition, the added particulates in the air from smoke can lead to increased fog formation. Be aware of reduced visibilities overnight, especially near bodies of water or anywhere that has seen recent heavy rainfall. If fog becomes dense enough, a Dense Fog Advisory may be needed.