LONDON — Ty Proffitt’s South Laurel 8U All-Stars are one win away from capturing the District 4 Tournament championship, and a spot in the 8U Softball Coach Pitch State Tournament after defeating Leslie County, 14-3, on Tuesday.
South Laurel will be back in action in the winner’s bracket final Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Proffitt’s squad built a 5-1 lead in the first inning, and cruised to its 11-run win behind solid hitting and defensive play.
South Laurel connected on 14 hits, including four home runs.
Winter Proffitt went 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple, a double, and three runs scored while Callie Crawford finished 3-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored.
Azalea Cusic turned in a 3-for-3 effort with two runs scored while Makenna Messer finished 3-for-3 with one run scored.
Brielle Collins went 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple, and two runs scored while Bradlyn Howard went 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored.
McKinlee Sizemore delivered a 2-for-3 effort with a double and one run scored while Chase Wyatt and Paityn King each finished 2-for-2 at the plate.
Sadie Hamlin finished with a hit, and one run scored while Olivia Lucas delivered a hit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.