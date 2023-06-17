HAZARD — The South Laurel 8U All-Stars’ run in the District 4 8U All-Star Tournament came to an end on Saturday but not before putting up a fight against the Tri-City 8U All-Stars.
South Laurel collected nine hits in the loss but eventually fell 19-5.
Tri-City finished with 28 hits in the win and jumped out to a 5-0 lead before South Laurel cut its deficit to 5-1 in the bottom of the second inning. Tri-City put the game out of reach with seven runs in the top of the third inning while adding seven more runs in the top of the fourth inning. South Laurel scored two runs in the bottom of the third before adding two more runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Brantley Creech led South Laurel with a 2-for-2 effort while driving in three runs and scoring once. Brantley Whited finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Brennen Davis collected a hit and an RBI. Nolan Lochridge, Wrangler Gay, and Leo Roaden each finished with a hit and a run scored apiece. Tanner Johnson, and Jackson Proffitt each collected a hit apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.