LEBANON — The South Laurel 8U All-Stars’ run for a state championship ended Sunday in the 8U Fastpitch Coach Pitch State Tournament.
But not before they put up a fight.
South Laurel dropped a 9-8 decision to South Oldham in seven innings while finishing the tournament with a 3-2 record.
South Laurel built an early 3-1 lead after three innings of play, and added two more runs in the top of the fourth inning to extend its lead to 5-1.
South Oldham added a run in the bottom of the fourth to cut its deficit to 5-2 while South Laurel answered with three runs in the top of the fifth inning, pushing its lead to 8-2.
South Oldham’s bats woke up in the bottom of the fifth inning by scoring five runs to cut its deficit to 8-7.
South Laurel went down in order during the sixth inning while South Oldham scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at eight apiece while forcing extra innings during the process.
South Laurel failed to score in the top of the seventh inning while South Oldham connected with back-to-back-to-back singles that led to the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
Brielle Collins finished 4-for-4 with one run scored while Azaela Cusic had two hits and scored twice. Bradlyn Howard went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple, and a run scored while Winter Proffitt was 3-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored. Makenna Messer finished with a hit while Callie Crawford went 3-for-3 with a run scored. McKenly Sizemore had three hits and a run scored while Chayse Wyatt finished with two hits. Olivia Lucas finished 3-for-3 while Paityn King had two hits. Sadie Hamlin collected two hits while AJ Bowling delivered two hits, a double and a run scored.
