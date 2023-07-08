LEBANON — So far, so good.
The South Laurel 8U All-Stars moved another step closer to a coveted state championship after improving to 2-0 on Saturday during the 8U Fastpitch Coach Pitch State Tournament by defeating Carter County, 8-0.
It was the second consecutive shut out for South Laurel after rolling past Letcher County earlier Saturday, 15-0.
South Laurel built a 3-0 lead in the first inning before failing to score in the second inning. South Laurel managed to wrap-up the win with a five-run third inning.
South Laurel’s Azaela Cusic turned in a 2-for-2 effort with two runs scored while Bradlyn Howard was 2-for-2 with two runs scored, and a double. Winter Proffitt went 2-for-2 with two doubles, and two runs scored while Makenna Messer was 2-for-2 with one run scored. Callie Crawford, and McKinlee Sizemore both finished 2–for-2 at the plate while Brielle Collins finished 1-for-2 with a run scored. Chayse Wyatt had a hit along with Paityn King, Sadie Hamlin, and AJ Bowling.
