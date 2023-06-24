LONDON — The South Laurel 8U Softball All-Stars wasted no time in advancing to the next round of the District 4 Tournament, defeating Knox County 15-0 in just three innings.
South Laurel’s Brielle Collins led off with a home run in the bottom of the first inning, setting the stage for her team’s 15-run win.
Ty Proffitt’s squad scored five runs in each of the first three innings to secure the win.
The win advances South Laurel to quarterfinal action of the winner’s bracket on Sunday at 4 p.m. against Harlan while Knox County falls to the loser’s bracket. They’ll play Sunday at 5 p.m.
Collins turned in a 3-for-3 effort for South Laurel while connecting with a home run and a triple, and scoring twice. Azalea Cusic went 3-for-3 with a run scored while Bradlyn Howard turned in a 2-for-2 effort, which included a home run, a double, and two runs scored. Winter Proffitt was 2-for-2 with two doubles, and one run scored. Callie Crawford finished with a 2-for-2 effort while scoring twice, and finishing with a double. McKinlee Sizemore was 2-for-2 with a run scored while Chase Wyatt finished 2-for-2 with a triple, and a run scored. Olivia Lucas finished 2-for-2 with a run scored along with Sadie Hamlin. Paityn King was 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored, while Kenna Messer finished with a hit.
