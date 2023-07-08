LEBANON — South Laurel’s 8U All-Stars suffered their first loss of the 8U Fastpitch State Tournament but not before putting up a fight.
Ty Proffitt’s squad built a 2-0 lead but saw Tates Creek rally to take a 10-3 advantage
South Laurel proceeded to score six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning but couldn’t get any closer, falling to Tates Creek 10-9.
South Laurel scored two runs in the first inning before seeing Tates Creek added five runs in the third inning.
South Laurel followed with a run in the bottom of the third before Tates Creek added five more runs in the fourth inning to take a 10-3 advantage.
Bradlyn Howard turned in a 3-for-4 effort while scoring three times, and finishing with a triple. Azaela Cusic finished 4-for-4 with a run scored while Brielle Collins was 4-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored. Winter Proffitt turned in a 4-for-4 effort which included a triple while MaKenna Messer finished 4-for-4. Callie Crawford finished 3-for-3 while McKenly Sizemore went 2-for-3. Chayse Wyatt collected two hits and scored once, while Olivia Lucas turned in a 3-for-3 effort. Paityn King had two hits while AJ Bowling, and Sadie Hamlin both turned in perfect 3-for-3 efforts while scoring once.
South Laurel will be back in action Sunday at 10 a.m.
