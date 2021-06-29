The South Laurel 9-10 year-old All-Stars dropped a 13-2 decision to Clay County to open up the 9-10-year Old District 4 Tournament at Harlan. South Laurel is scheduled to be back in action Wednesday at 6 p.m. against Harlan.
South Laurel 9-10 year-old All-Stars fall to Clay County, 13-2
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Charles H. Woods of London, KY, passed peacefully June 18, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Lexington after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Charlene; his daughter Lindsay Reedy (Aaron); and grandchildren, Tanner, Arden, and Nolan. He also leaves behind his nephew, Cr…
Most Popular
Articles
- ALFORD: Doctor easily diagnoses patient who hurt all over
- Grand jury indicts 34 on drug-related charges
- Man injured in Saturday shooting in Laurel County
- Civil Suits Filed June 1-11, 2021
- Red, White and Boom to entertain again this year
- TRACES OF LAUREL: The sixth jail of Laurel County
- No injuries in Monday morning fire at Larkey HVAC
- Little League all-star rosters announced
- THE NEED FOR REED: North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard continues to receive national attention with his play on the hardwood
- Fairgrounds project tops city tourism meeting
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.