ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE — South Laurel advanced to the finals of the Lady Invitational of the South by defeating Tennessee’s Red Boiling Springs High School, 64-52.
The Lady Cardinals (8-5) turned in a 23-of-51 shooting effort while going, 10-of-22 from behind the arc, to capture their third straight win while advancing to the championship game.
“Great team win tonight,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “Red Boiling Springs had just beat a really good Franklin County the night before. Once again being tied and at the half, we changed some things defensively that really helped our kids. We also hit five of our 10 3-pointers in third quarter. We then did a great job valuing the basketball in the fourth quarter.
“Emily Cox led us and did a great job talking with our younger players throughout the second half,” he added. “Super proud of our kids and we are just striving to get better every time out.”
South Laurel totaled 34 rebounds, and went 8-of-10 from the free-throw line as Emily Cox led the way with 22 points, and six rebounds.
Kenlea Murray totaled 13 points, eight rebounds, and three 3-pointers while Shelbie Mills followed with 12 points and three 3-pointers. Skeeter Mabe finished with 10 points, and five rebounds while Maci Messer added seven points and four rebounds. Aubrey Bundy led the Lady Cardinals with nine rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.