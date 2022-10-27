North Laurel's 43-0 win over South Laurel last month has been overturned after a self-reported use of an ineligible player.
North Laurel had to forfeit the September 22 in a decision that was announced Thursday morning by the Kentucky High School Athletics Association.
The player entered during the 4th quarter and played six plays in the game after the Jags already built up a 43-0 lead.
North Laurel’s record drops to 5-4 after the forfeit. The forfeit gives the Cardinals their first win of the season as well as their first win over North Laurel since 2018.
