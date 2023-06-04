LEXINGTON — The South Laurel Lady Cardinals track and field team turned in an impressive effort during the Class 3A State Track and Field Meet on Saturday.
The girls’ team placed 16th overall with 14 points while garnering two top 10 efforts. The boys’ team placed 35th with three points, as the Cardinals placed three top 21 efforts.
Gracie Hoskins turned in a state runner-up effort in the 400 Meter Dash while finishing 16th in the 200 Meter Dash, and 21st in the 100 Meter Dash.
Chloe Powenski finished third overall in the Shot Put event while finishing 22nd in Discus. Kenzie Hubbard turned in a 15th place effort in the 110 Meter Hurdles while placing 18th in the 300 Meter Hurdles. The 4x400 Relay Team (Chloe Mastin, Kenzie Hubbard, Kenlea Murray, and Gracie Hoskins) placed 21st while Emma Jackson finished 22nd in the Triple Jump event.
On the boys’ side, Jacob Tapscott finished sixth overall in the 800 run while Will Stanko finished 15th in the 1600 Meter Run and 21st in the 3200 Meter Run.
Class 3A Boys’ State Track and Field Meet
Boys’ Teams Results
1. St. Xavier 83.50
2. Male 67.50
3. Ballard 55
4. Trinity (Louisville) 40
4. South Oldham 40
6. Dupont Manual 34
7. Ryle 31
8. Conner 27
8. North Hardin 27
10. Paul Laurence Dunbar 25
11. Covington Catholic 22
12. McCracken County 20
13. Woodford County 16.50
14. Madison Central 16
15. Bryan Station 15
15. Seneca 15
17. Pleasure Ridge Park 13
18. Great Crossing 11.50
19. Central 11
19. Henderson County 11
21. Apollo 10
21. Eastern 10
21. George Rogers Clark 10
24. Cooper 9
25. Central Hardin 8
26. Tates Creek 7
26. Greenwood 7
28. Lafayette 6
28. Butler 6
28. Dixie Heights 6
31. Bowling Green 5
31. Owensboro 5
33. Marshall County 4
33. Oldham County 4
35. Montgomery County 3
35. South Laurel 3
35. Hopkinsville 3
35. Campbell County 3
35. North Laurel 3
35. Atherton 3
41. Bullitt Central 2
41. Fairdale 2
43. Scott County 1
43. Grant County 1
Class 3A Girls’ State Track and Field Meet
Girls’ Teams Results
1. Dupont Manual 88.50
2. West Jessamine 72
3. Paul Laurence Dunbar 48.50
4. Eastern 47
5. Oldham County 37
6. Tates Creek 32
7. Bryan Station 31
8. Fern Creek 22
8. Male 22
10. Henry Clay 21
10. Central Hardin 21
12. Ryle 19
13. Woodford County 17
14. Notre Dame 16
14. Assumption 16
16. Barren County 14
16. Apollo 14
16. South Laurel 14
16. Conner 14
20. Greenwood 12
21. Dixie Heights 11.50
22. South Oldham 11
23. Madison Central 10
24. Bullitt East 9
25. Pulaski County 8
25. Lafayette 8
27. Collins 7
27. Campbell County 7
29. George Rogers Clark 6
29. South Warren 6
29. Ballard 6
32. Marshall County 5
32. Cooper 5
34. Simon Kenton 4.50
35. Montgomery County 4
36. Central 3
36. Frederick Douglass 3
36. Hopkinsville 3
39. Ohio County 2
39. Grant County 2
41. Daviess County 1
41. Henderson County 1
41. Sacred Heart 1
Class 3A Boys’ State Track and Field Meet
Boys’ Individual Results
South Laurel
800 METER RUN
1:57.25 Jacob Tapscott 6th
1600 METER RUN
4:31.62 Will Stanko 15th
3200 METER RUN
10:32.74 Will Stanko 21st
Class 3A Girls ’ State Track and Field Meet
Girls’ Individual Results
South Laurel
100 METER DASH
12.96 Gracie Hoskins 21st
200 METER DASH
26.32 Gracie Hoskins 16th
400 METER DASH
56.25 Gracie Hoskins 2nd
100 METER HURDLES
17.22 Kenzie Hubbard 15th
300 METER HURDLES
51.73 Kenzie Hubbard 18th
4X400 METER RELAY
4:22.19 Relay Team 21st
TRIPLE JUMP
31-3.75 Emma Jackson 22nd
DISCUS
92-2 Chloe Powenski 22nd
SHOT PUT
39-1.75 Chloe Powenski 3rd
