LEXINGTON — The South Laurel Lady Cardinals track and field team turned in an impressive effort during the Class 3A State Track and Field Meet on Saturday.

The girls’ team placed 16th overall with 14 points while garnering two top 10 efforts. The boys’ team placed 35th with three points, as the Cardinals placed three top 21 efforts.

Gracie Hoskins turned in a state runner-up effort in the 400 Meter Dash while finishing 16th in the 200 Meter Dash, and 21st in the 100 Meter Dash.

Chloe Powenski finished third overall in the Shot Put event while finishing 22nd in Discus. Kenzie Hubbard turned in a 15th place effort in the 110 Meter Hurdles while placing 18th in the 300 Meter Hurdles. The 4x400 Relay Team (Chloe Mastin, Kenzie Hubbard, Kenlea Murray, and Gracie Hoskins) placed 21st while Emma Jackson finished 22nd in the Triple Jump event.

On the boys’ side, Jacob Tapscott finished sixth overall in the 800 run while Will Stanko finished 15th in the 1600 Meter Run and 21st in the 3200 Meter Run.

Class 3A Boys’ State Track and Field Meet

Boys’ Teams Results

1. St. Xavier 83.50

2. Male 67.50

3. Ballard 55

4. Trinity (Louisville) 40

4. South Oldham 40

6. Dupont Manual 34

7. Ryle 31

8. Conner 27

8. North Hardin 27

10. Paul Laurence Dunbar 25

11. Covington Catholic 22

12. McCracken County 20

13. Woodford County 16.50

14. Madison Central 16

15. Bryan Station 15

15. Seneca 15

17. Pleasure Ridge Park 13

18. Great Crossing 11.50

19. Central 11

19. Henderson County 11

21. Apollo 10

21. Eastern 10

21. George Rogers Clark 10

24. Cooper 9

25. Central Hardin 8

26. Tates Creek 7

26. Greenwood 7

28. Lafayette 6

28. Butler 6

28. Dixie Heights 6

31. Bowling Green 5

31. Owensboro 5

33. Marshall County 4

33. Oldham County 4

35. Montgomery County 3

35. South Laurel 3

35. Hopkinsville 3

35. Campbell County 3

35. North Laurel 3

35. Atherton 3

41. Bullitt Central 2

41. Fairdale 2

43. Scott County 1

43. Grant County 1

Class 3A Girls’ State Track and Field Meet

Girls’ Teams Results

1. Dupont Manual 88.50

2. West Jessamine 72

3. Paul Laurence Dunbar 48.50

4. Eastern 47

5. Oldham County 37

6. Tates Creek 32

7. Bryan Station 31

8. Fern Creek 22

8. Male 22

10. Henry Clay 21

10. Central Hardin 21

12. Ryle 19

13. Woodford County 17

14. Notre Dame 16

14. Assumption 16

16. Barren County 14

16. Apollo 14

16. South Laurel 14

16. Conner 14

20. Greenwood 12

21. Dixie Heights 11.50

22. South Oldham 11

23. Madison Central 10

24. Bullitt East 9

25. Pulaski County 8

25. Lafayette 8

27. Collins 7

27. Campbell County 7

29. George Rogers Clark 6

29. South Warren 6

29. Ballard 6

32. Marshall County 5

32. Cooper 5

34. Simon Kenton 4.50

35. Montgomery County 4

36. Central 3

36. Frederick Douglass 3

36. Hopkinsville 3

39. Ohio County 2

39. Grant County 2

41. Daviess County 1

41. Henderson County 1

41. Sacred Heart 1

Class 3A Boys’ State Track and Field Meet

Boys’ Individual Results

South Laurel

800 METER RUN

1:57.25 Jacob Tapscott 6th

1600 METER RUN

4:31.62 Will Stanko 15th

3200 METER RUN

10:32.74 Will Stanko 21st

Class 3A Girls ’ State Track and Field Meet

Girls’ Individual Results

South Laurel

100 METER DASH

12.96 Gracie Hoskins 21st

200 METER DASH

26.32 Gracie Hoskins 16th

400 METER DASH

56.25 Gracie Hoskins 2nd

100 METER HURDLES

17.22 Kenzie Hubbard 15th

300 METER HURDLES

51.73 Kenzie Hubbard 18th

4X400 METER RELAY

4:22.19 Relay Team 21st

TRIPLE JUMP

31-3.75 Emma Jackson 22nd

DISCUS

92-2 Chloe Powenski 22nd

SHOT PUT

39-1.75 Chloe Powenski 3rd

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you