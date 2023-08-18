LONDON — With a mix of experienced upperclassmen and promising newcomers, the South Laurel boys cross country team is ready to see what they can accomplish this season.
Coach Shelly Scheithauer is optimistic about the team’s potential and is ready to see the Cardinals take on the challenges ahead.
South Laurel took a hit as both Will Stanko and Jacob Tapscott graduated, but Riley Lewis, Andrew Hurley, and Riley Spitser return as the Cardinals’ experienced upperclassmen.
“Riley Lewis has been an individual state qualifier and qualified with his team last season,” Scheithauer said. “Riley Spitser is coming off of an injury from last track season but we look to see him improving on his time this season.”
South Laurel also has some promising underclassmen, including freshman Seth Dotson and Jacob Farler.
“Seth Dotson is a new underclassman that has been really putting in the work,” Scheithauer said. “He has a strong work ethic. Jacob Farler is returning this season. He ran mostly middle school races last season, so there’s a lot of room for growth at the high school level.”
South Laurel has also gained several juniors and seniors from the track team, including Taitum Harris, Landon Alexander, Dominic Lanham, Austin White, Collin McCready, Christian Devereaux, and Jacob Parman.
“These boys ran and found success running 800 and 1600 meters for us last season,” Scheithauer said. “Our younger runners, who have the potential to make a mark and run up at the varsity level are Noah Kilburn and Keaton Smith. Our middle school’s future is bright with Noah Kilburn, Jay Hoskins, Keaton Smith, Jacob Depew, and Brantley Miller.”
With a young team, Coach Scheithauer sees the Cardinals’ potential as one of their strengths. Riley Lewis and Andrew Hurley will serve as team leaders and their experience will be invaluable in guiding the younger runners.
However, the team’s youth is also a concern for Scheithauer.
“Keeping the athletes healthy while developing their endurance is paramount at this point,” she said.
As for their chances of making a run at the regional title, Scheithauer remains realistic but hopeful.
“We look to qualify a few individuals this season,” she said. “As a rebuilding team that would be fantastic.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.