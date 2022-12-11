LONDON — South Laurel turned in one of its best, if not best, defensive efforts of the young season on Saturday.
Lynn Camp entered the contest averaging 70 points per game but found points hard to come by.
The Wildcats were limited to a season-low 36 points, as South Laurel evened it’s record to 2-2 after defeating Lynn Camp, 69-36.
“Defensively, I thought we played really well for the most part,” South Laurel coach Jeff Davis said.
Four players scored in double figures for the Cardinals while eight players scored overall.
Parker Payne hit two 3-pointers, and finished with 17 points while Eli Gover also hit two 3-pointers, and finished with 15 points. Jordan Mabe added 12 points while Ashton Garland finished with 11 points.
The Cardinals’ defense limited Wildcat leading scorer Micah Engle to 18 points, which is 10 points below his season average. Teammate Duane Sparks was held to eight points while Tate Mills scored eight points.
South Laurel built an 18-8 lead in the first quarter, and never trailed throughout the remainder of the game. The Cardinals led 39-17 at halftime, and 61-29 entering the fourth quarter.
“I’m really proud of the way we’ve been rebounding, and taking care of the ball, and not really turning the ball over a whole lot,” Davis said.
South Laurel will be back in action on the road Tuesday at Madison Southern (7:30 p.m. tip-off) while Lynn Camp (2-3) will host Whitley County at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.