LONDON — The South Laurel boys golf team is ready to build on last season’s success with a cupboard that is full of promising players.
Coach Steve King is optimistic about the Cardinal players’ potential and believes they can make a mark in the upcoming season.
Players to keep an eye on are Toby Dotson, Tyson Gregory, Jeremiah Smith, Cody Smith, Colton Bates, Keaton Creech, and newcomers Jackson Campbell, Cullen Spencer, Max Fullmer, and Luke Sauer, who are all eager to contribute to the team’s success.
“Toby Dotson has had good success on the Junior Circuit this summer and we expect the same great play during our season,” King said. “Tyson has only been playing seven months but has taken to the game remarkably fast and should be a solid varsity starter. Jeremiah Smith is still progressing and should see some playing time this season. Cody Smith is our only senior, and has been with the program for six seasons. He’s a great kid and has made a lot of progress. I expect him to play in some of our tournaments this year.
“Colton Bates is new to the team this year,” he added. “He’s played some golf in the past and shows some real talent. Josh Steele was a starter last year and we expect to see more good scores this year. Lucas Campbell is another returning starter from last year. Keaton Creech is new to the team this year. He’s a baseball player that’s played some golf and looks good so far. Eighth grader Colton Cox, and freshman Wilson Hamm are the future base of our program. Both boys have a lot of talent and are progressing very quickly. I’m excited to have them both on the team.
“I hope that at least a couple of our varsity guys will make it on to the state tournament this year,” King continued. “As a team, I’m not sure yet. We’ve got so many new players I don’t know what to expect. They are great kids and good athletes, so I think we’ll be competitive.”
South Laurel will participate in seven tournaments, including the one the Cardinals will host on August 19, at the London Country Club, in addition to eight matches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.