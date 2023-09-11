LONDON — With their regular season tournament schedule completed, the South Laurel Cardinal boys golf team has hopes of making some noise once regional tournament play begins.
South Laurel’s last regular season tournament was at the Pulaski County Invitational where coach Steve King was pleased with their efforts.
“The top three boys played well, led by Toby Dotson’s 84,” King said. “Josh Steele shot an 87 and Tyson Gregory had an 89. Our four and five players couldn’t make the tournament, so Cody Smith and Colton Bates filled in and played well. As a team, we had a 372 total which put us about in the middle of the field.
“Our Conference JV tournament held at London Country Club went well, and Wilson Hamm finished 10th,” he added. “He was our only player to finish in the top 10. Colton Cox, returning from an illness, had a rough day with a 59. I would expect he’d play better than that on most any day but he just didn’t feel very good yet. Colton Bates also struggled with a 54, and he’s consistently played better this year. Rounding out our JV team was Cody Smith and Titus Partin.”
King said the JV squad finished with a 216 while turning in a second-place effort in the JV Conference Tournament.
“Congratulations to them,” he said. “Also playing as individuals for South Laurel in the JV tournament were Cullen Spencer, Brennon Combs and Jackson Campbell, their first tournament experience. We will have a big graduating class next year so we need our JV players to keep playing and improving. We also need more players to come out for golf.”
King said his varsity squad followed last week’s action by participating in the first round of the Conference Tournament along with five other teams.
The Cardinals turned in a third-place effort during their play at Manchester’s Big Hickory Golf Course.
South Laurel was led by Tyson Gregory with a 39, and followed by Toby Dotson (40), Josh Steele (43), Jeremiah Smith (54), and Keaton Creech (56).
The second round of the Conference Tournament is scheduled to be played on Tuesday.
“Our goal is to improve over the first round and try and advance in the conference standings,” King said. “After the Conference Tournament, the Region Tournament at Wasioto is next on the schedule.
“We’ll be doing our practice rounds there on Monday, and the 10th Region Tournament will be on Tuesday,” he added. “We played in a tournament earlier this season at Wasioto that was shortened by rain, and some of the boys have been going there in their off time to play. I hope we can make a good showing and that they will play well.”
