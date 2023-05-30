LEXINGTON — South Laurel’s stay in the 2023 KHSAA Boys State Tournament ended on Tuesday with both entries getting eliminated.
Will Wagers turned in a stellar effort during singles play, but came up short against Rowan County’s Chris Gray.
Wagers hung tough during the first set, losing a heartbreaker, 7-6. He continued to battle during the second set, hoping to force a third set, but came up short, falling, 6-4.
In doubles action, it looked as if the doubles duo of Daniel Campbell and Jacob Parman were going to advance to second round action, but in the end, fell short in a three-set thriller against Caldwell County’s Nick Adams and Grant Miller.
Campbell and Parman controlled the action in the first set, winning, 6-3. They hung tough in the second set before falling, 6-3, and in the third set, Campbell and Parman ran out of gas, losing 1-0(10).
