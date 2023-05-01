LONDON — The South Laurel boys tennis team continues to impress, picking up an easy win over Barbourville.
“Leading the way for South boys is Will Wagers,” South Laurel coach Larry Finley said. “Wagers is a sophomore and has won convincingly against older and more experienced players.
“Keston Kemper and Daniel Campbell have both played the two spot and have been very successful,” he added. “Jacob Parman has logged some good wins at the four-spot. Following these four are Luke Brown, Eli Buckles, Lucas Bargo, Parker Huffman, and Andrew Hostettler. All have contributed very well.”
The girls tennis team continues to improve despite dropping a 7-2 decision to Barbourville.
Boys
South Laurel 9, Barbourville 0
Singles
1. Will Wagers (SL) def. J. Gambrell (B), 8-0
2. Keston Kemper (SL) def. J. Mayne (B), 8-3
3. Daniel Campbell (SL) def. N. Popejoy (B), 8-1
4. Jacob Parman (SL) def. L. Israel (B), 8-0
5. Lucas Bargo (SL) def. T. Brock (B), (no score given)
6. Luke Brown (SL) def. P. Baker (B), (no score given)
Doubles
1. Daniel Campbell/Jacob Parman def. J. Gambrell/ J. Mayne, 4-6, 6-2, (10-2)
2. Lucas Bargo/Eli Buckles def. N. Popejoy/L. Israel 8-3
3 Parker Huffman/Andrew Hostettler def. T. Brock/P. Baker 8-2.
Girls
Barbourville 7, South Laurel 2
Singles
1. Cierra Durhan (SL) lost to S. Smith (B), 6-0, 6-0 2. Tinnley Bowling (SL) lost to A. Valentine (B), 8-4
3. Macie Finley (SL) lost to R. Corey (B), 8-3
4. Emma Singleton (SL) lost to R. Gray (B), 8-6
5. Isabella Mills (SL) lost to M. Bingham (B), 8-3
6. Emma Bronnert (SL) lost to E. Bingham (B), 8-1
Doubles
1. Macie Finley/Emma Singleton (SL) lost R. Corey/R. Gray (B), 8-5
2. Cierra Durham/Tinnley Bowling (SL) def. A. Valentine/M. Bingham (B), 8-3.
3. Ryan Allen/Isabella Mills (SL) def. E. Bingham/T. Brock (B), 9-7.
