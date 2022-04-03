CORBIN — South Laurel’s boys’ tennis team dropped an 8-1 decision to regional for Corbin on Thursday.
The Cardinals’ Keston Kemper won South Laurel’s lone match, defeating Corbin’s Ben Mynatt, 8-6.
Corbin 8, South Laurel 1
Singles
No. 1 Nate Hill (C) def. Will Wagers (SL), 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Daniel Byrley (C) def. Josh Collins (SL), 8-0
No. 3 John Ball (C) def. Lucas Johnson (SL), 8-0
No. 4 Harrison Schuhmann (C) def. Jacob Parman (SL), 8-5
No. 5 Ben Mynatt (C) lost to Keston Kemper (SL), 8-6
No. 6 Tanner Marcum (C) def. Luke Brown (SL), 8-0
Doubles
No. 1 Ball/Byrley (C) def. Johnson/Parman (SL), 8-1
No. 2 Hill/Schuhmann (C) def. Wagers/Collins (SL), 8-0
No. 3 Jacob Frazier/Mynatt (C) def. Kemper/Brown (SL), 8-0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.