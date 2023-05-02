LONDON — South Laurel’s boys tennis team has run its record to seven wins in a row after picking up victories over both North Laurel (5-4) and Whitley County (7-2) this week.
The girls tennis team hasn’t been as fortunate. The Lady Cardinals dropped a 9-0 decision to North Laurel, but responded with an impressive 7-2 history.
Boys
South Laurel 5, North Laurel 4
Singles
1. Will Wagers (SL) def. Z. Salim (NL), 6-0, 6-4
2. Keston Kemper (SL) def. J. Gilbert (NL), 6-4, 6-4
3. Daniel Campbell (SL) def. J. Jones (NL), 8-4
4. Jacob Parman (SL) lost to D. Vaughn (NL), 8-6
5. Parker Huffman (SL) lost to C. Cunnagin (NL), 8-2
6. Luke Brown (SL) def. F. McArdle (NL) ,8-2
Doubles
1. Daniel Campbell/Jacob Parman (SL) lost in a tie breaker to J. Jones/D. Vaughn (NL) 3-6, 6-4, 6-7(7-10). 2. Will Wagers/Keston Kemper (SL) def Z. Salim/C. Cunnigan (NL), 8-4
3. Eli Buckles/Andrew Hostettler (SL) lost to E. Carter/J. Durham (NL), 8-0
Girls
North Laurel 9, South Laurel 0
Singles
1. Cierra Durham (SL) lost to E. Clark (NL), 6-0, 6-0
2. Tinnley Bowling (SL) lost to C. Griffin (NL), 8-2
3. Macie Finley (SL) lost to E. Cheek (NL), 8-0
4. Emma Singleton (SL) lost to M. Brock (NL), 8-2
5. Brandy Clontz (SL) lost to M. Hamm (NL), 8-3
6. Isabella Mills (SL) lost to J. Phelps 8-0
Doubles
1. Macie Finely/Tinnley Bowling (SL) lost to M. Brock/M. Hamm (NL), 6-3, 6-1
2. Brandy Clontz/Kim Nguyen (SL) lost to E. Cheeks/J. Phelps (NL), 8-0
3. Ryan Allen/Brooklyn Clontz (SL) lost to B. Hubbard/L. Durham (NL), 8-2
Boys
South Laurel 8, Whitley County 1
1. Will Wagers (SL) def. G. Sharp (WC), 8-0
2. Keston Kemper (SL) def. B. Sharp (WC), 8-0
3. Daniel Campbell (SL) def. M. Jones (WC), 8-9
4. Jacob Parman (SL) def. J. Reidner (WC), 8-1
5. Luke Brown (SL) lost to M. Sawyers (WC), 7-6 (7-2)
6. Parker Huffman (SL) def. P. Steely (WC), 6-0.
Doubles
1. Daniel Campbell/Jacob Parman (SL) def. G. Sharp/M. Jones (WC), 8-3
2. Eli Buckles/Lucas Bargo (SL) def. B. Sharp/B. Reidner (WC), 8-6
3. Parker Huffman/Andrew Hostettler (SL) def. M. Sawyers/P. Steely (WC), 6-2
Girls
South Laurel 7, Whitley County 2
Singles
1. Cierra Durham (SL) lost to L. Bonsiep (WC), 8-5
2. Tinnley Bowling (SL) def. M. Carr (WC), 8-0
3. Macie Finley (SL) def. A. Lawson (WC), 8-1
4. Emma Singleton (SL) def. O. Miles (WC), 8-0
5. Kim Nguyen (SL) def. A. Croley (WC), 6-0
6. Emma Bronnert (SL) def. D. Callahan (WC), 6-1
Doubles
1. Macie Finley/Tinnley Bowling (SL) lost to L Bonsiep/A. Lawson (WC), 9-7
2. Kim Nguyen/Brandy Clontz (SL) def, M. Carr/O. Miles (WC), 8-3
3. Brooklen Clontz/Ryan Allen (SL) def. A. Croley/D. Callahan (WC), 6-0
