South Laurel 5, Southwestern 4
South Laurel beat Southwestern last season, 8-1, and came up with a 5-4 win this season.
Will Wagers, Keston Kemper, and Daniel Campbell were able to win their singles matches. Jacob Parman/Daniel Campbell were able to win their doubles match as well as Parker Huffman/Andrew Hostettler.
South Laurel 9, Clay County 0
South’s No. 1 seed Will Wagers was unable to attend, therefore, Daniel Campbell played the No. 1 spot. Clay County’s No. 1 seed was also out.
Campbell, Keston Kemper, Jacob Parman, Lucas Bargo, Luke Brown, and Eli Buckles all won their singles matches.
Daniel Campbell/Jacob Parman, Keston Kemper/Eli Buckles, and Parker Huffman/Andrew Hostettler won their doubles matches.
South Laurel 7, Oneida Baptist 2
In singles, Will Wagers won 6-1, 6-2, Daniel Campbell won 8-5, Keston Kemper won 8-0, Jacob Parman won 8-2, Lucas Bargo won 8-2, and Luke Brown won 8-6 in a close match.
In doubles, Keston Kemper/Eli Buckles won 8-0 and Parker Huffman/Andre Hostettler won 7-5 in a tiebreaker.
“South tennis has a difficult two weeks ahead with five matches,” coach Larry Finley said. “We are getting into the meat of the schedule and will be facing Barbourville, Knox Central, Whitley, North Laurel, and Corbin.”
