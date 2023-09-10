FRANKFORT — The South Laurel Lady Cardinal volleyball team captured the Capital City Classic Copper championship after posting a 2-2 record this past weekend.
Coach Shelley Nunley was more than happy with the way her team performed.
“We played two tough teams Friday that really challenged us to elevate our game,” she said. “Our second match with Trimble County was in our grasp both sets, but we had a hard time closing out with a few errors that came at crucial points toward the end, but that game was our best of the weekend with a quick, scrappy defense and a more aggressive offense. Then Saturday, we had a good showing coming away with two solid wins to end up first in our bracket.”
South Laurel (7-13) will have a few days off before traveling on the road to face Jackson County on Thursday.
