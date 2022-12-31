DAYTONA BEACH, FLA. — Defense was the name of the game for the South Laurel Cardinals during their stay in the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic.
Jeff Davis’ squad turned in their fourth consecutive effort limiting opponents to less than 50 points during Friday’s title game against Florida’s Boca Ciega.
The Cardinals (10-3) reeled off their eighth straight win while capturing the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic title by defeating Boca Ciega, 55-40.
It marked the ninth time this season, South Laurel has limited opponents to under 50 points.
Davis’ squad was led by Jordan Mabe’s 19-point scoring effort while Eli Gover followed with 14 points. Parker Payne added 11 points while Caden Jones, and Ashton Garland each finished with four points apiece. Hunter Bundy scored two points while Josh Steele added one point.
The Cardinals Alex 33-19 at halftime before taking a 40-30 advantage into the fourth quarter. They wrapped up the win by outscoring Boca Ciega, 15-10, in the final eight minutes.
South Laurel will be back in action Thursday on the road against Harlan County.
