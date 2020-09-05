CORBIN — The South Laurel Coach Pitch All-Stars committed nine errors during Saturday's 17-3 loss to Hazard/Perry.
The game was tied at one apiece entering the bottom of the second inning before seeing Hazard/Perry scored eight runs to take a commanding 9-1 advantage.
Hazard/Perry added four runs apiece in the third and fourth innings to put the game away. Hazard/Perry outhit South Laurel, 19-8.
A wrap-up of the Coach Pitch All-Star Tournament will be in the Wednesday edition of the Sentinel-Echo.
