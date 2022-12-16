LONDON — South Laurel managed to even its record at 3-3 after blowing past winless Knox Central on Friday, 72-33.
The game was never in doubt with the Cardinals jumping out to a 21-8 lead in the first quarter before taking a 41-18 cushion into the locker room at halftime.
South Laurel’s lead extended to 60-26 entering the fourth quarter before Jeff Davis’ squad put the finishing touches on the win during the game’s final eight minutes.
Nine players scored for the Cardinals, including four of those finishing in double figures.
Parker Payne scored 14 points, and hit two 3-pointers while Eli Gover, and Caden Jones scored 12 points apiece. Gover also knocked down two 3-pointers.
Max Fullmer finished with 11 points while Ashton Garland added seven points while Jordan Mabe turned in a six-point scoring effort.
Austin Bargo led the way for Knox Central with 12 points while Christian Bargo added 11 points.
The Cardinals will be back in action Saturday on the road at Rowan County with a game against Shelby Valley in the Stock Yards Bank & Trust Challenge.
The Panthers will play Cooper at South Laurel Tuesday in the Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge.
