MOREHEAD — Jeff Davis’ South Laurel Cardinals will be taking confidence and momentum into this week’s Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge after defeating Shelby Valley on Saturday, 57-43.
The Cardinals turned in a stellar defensive effort in the fourth quarter, and pulled away in the 14-point victory.
The win improved South Laurel to 4-3 while running the Cardinals’ win streak to two games.
Eli Gover put on a shooting clinic during the win, scoring 29 points while hitting all six of South Laurel’s 3-pointers.
Jordan Mabe followed with a 16-point scoring effort while Parker Payne finished with six points, Caden Jones scored four points, and Ashton Garland had two points.
Gover scored 12 points in the first quarter while knocking down two 3-pointers. He stayed red-hot throughout the remainder of the game, scoring two points in the second quarter, 12 points in the third quarter (hit three 3-pointers), and hit his sixth 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
South Laurel will host Green County on Tuesday during first round action of the Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge.
