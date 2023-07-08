SL v Letcher
Photo submitted

LEBANON — The South Laurel 8U All-Stars turned in a dominating performance during their first game in the 8U Softball Coach Pitch State Tournament by upending Letcher County on Saturday, 15-0.

South Laurel turned in excellent defensive play while scoring the maximum five runs total in each of the first three innings to pick up the 15-run victory.

Brielle Collins went 2-for-2 with two runs scored along with Paityn King, Makenna Messer, Callie Crawford, and McKinlee Sizemore.

Azaelia Cusic turned in a 2-for-2 effort with one run scored along with Winter Proffitt, Chayse Wyatt, and Sadie Hamlin. Bradlyn Howard finished the game with a hit and one run scored while Olivia Lucas had a hit.

