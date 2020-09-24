South Laurel drops another close match

SOMERSET — A late rally was not enough for the South Laurel Lady Cardinals on Monday night, when they traveled to take on the Pulaski County Lady Maroons in the soccer matchup.
The Lady Cardinals entered the game having lost two of their last three. Their 2-1 loss on Monday to the Lady Maroons was their third in which they lost by less than two goals (3-1 to Johnson Central and 3-1 to Somerset). Coach Jeremy Howard said his team has great potential but they have to match it with the will to win, which they showed flashes of on Monday.
“We are getting better. Now, it's just a matter of intensity and the will to win. We started to show it the last part of the game,” said Howard. “We just have to put it all together and if we can do that, I believe we will be in a good spot during tournament play.”
The teams were about as evenly matched as any game the Lady Cardinals have played this year. Pulaski County scored both of its goals on penalty kicks. Howard credited goalkeeper Gracie Turner for her great play on the night, but said the penalty kicks were the difference in the end. Turner ended the night with nine saves.
“Gracie Turner made some great saves tonight, but was unable to stop the two penalties that were given to Pulaski County,” Howard said. “The two penalties were tough on us considering they were the only goals scored against us tonight.”
South Laurel’s only goal on the night came from the leg of Ashlyn Davis. Davis was able to find the back of the net on one of her four shots on goal. Howard said he thought his team did a good job of getting in a position to make take shots, but was not able to execute.
“Ashlyn Davis scored our only goal tonight,” said Howard. “Our work up to the goal was great, but we are still missing being more clinical in the final third.”
With the Lady Maroons holding a 2-1 lead late in the game, South Laurel began to pick up their intensity for the match’s final 10 minutes. While it was some of their best soccer, as of late, it was not enough to pull out the win.
Howard said he was happy with the way his team responded near the end of the game. He hopes the Lady Cardinals can put together a complete game the next time they take the field.
“Although we lost the game, the last 10 minutes, we showed some heart,” said Howard. “Now we just have to show heart for a full game and put it all together.
With the loss, South Laurel is now 2-4-1 on the season. They will return to action on Thursday, traveling to take on the Southwestern Lady Warriors.
