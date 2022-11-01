LONDON — South Laurel scored another victory Friday with a 39-16 win over Grant County.
It was senior night for Allen Mitchell’s Cardinals, and they got a hefty 12-0 lead before the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, they managed to pick up 14 more points to gain a commanding 26-0 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Cards managed to get a 39-0 lead over Grant County before they spotted two touchdowns to the Braves.
But the damage had already been done. South Laurel came out on top with the 39-16 final score.
Ashton Garland rushed in two touchdowns, while Elijah Roark rushed in one. Garland passed touchdowns to Hunter Bundy, Jackson Hammack, and Brad Elza.
The Cardinals ended the season with a 2-8 record and will not be moving on to the playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.