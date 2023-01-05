HARLAN — Harlan County’s Trent Noah showed why he’s considered one of the best players in the state, scoring nine of his game-high 36 points in the final eight minutes of his team’s 71-63 come form behind victory over South Laurel.
The Black Bears (11-3) trailed, 52-51, entering the fourth quarter before Noah and Maddox Huff took over. Huff hit two 3-pointers and scored eight of his 14 points during the period.
The Cardinals (10-4) saw their seven-game win streak come to an end despite leading for most of the contest.
South Laurel was without the services of head coach Jeff Davis, who missed the game due to “personal reasons”, according Cardinal athletic director Jep Irwin.
Assistant coach Justin Woods took over and had South Laurel leading, 17-15, at the end of the first quarter, and 34-33 at halftime.
The Cardinals received another balanced effort with four players scoring in doubles figures.
Jordan Mabe scored 16 points while Eli Gover hit four 3-pointers, and finished with 14 points. Caden Jones chipped in 12 points while Parker Payne scored all of his points (11) in the second half. Ashton Garland, and Josh Steele both finished with five scoring points apiece.
Both teams will be back in action during Saturday’s Raymond Reed Classic.
South Laurel will face Bell County at 7 p.m. while Harlan County will play St. Henry at 3:30 p.m.
