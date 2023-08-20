LONDON — With a strong core of returning runners and talented newcomers, the South Laurel girls cross country team is ready for an exciting season.
Coach Brittanie Smith is optimistic about her team’s potential and is eager to see how the Lady Cardinals’ talent will propel South Laurel forward.
Returning from last season, the team boasts three state qualifiers: sophomore Gracie Hoskins, freshman Rose Stanko, and eighth-grader Ivy Lewis.
“Gracie has shown that she is a talented runner who plays multiple sports,” Smith said. “I’m excited to see what she can accomplish this season.
“Rose has proven to be a steady and competitive runner for us at a young age,” she added. “She continues to work hard in the offseason and I believe this will be a breakthrough year for her.
“Ivy broke through last season as a seventh-grader at the varsity level,” Smith continued. “We are expecting big things from her moving forward.”
Hannah Tapscott, a dedicated varsity runner for three seasons, is expected to step up and show improvement as the team’s most tenured varsity runner.
In addition to the returning runners, South Laurel has added new talent to its roster.
Montana House, Chloe Mastin, and Kaiya Miller are also new additions to the varsity team, bringing fresh energy and potential.
One of the team’s strengths lies in their work ethic and dedication to the sport.
“Our team shows up to practices and gives 100 percent,” Smith said. “They are determined to reach their goals and they work together to achieve them.
However, the team’s youth is a concern for Smith.
“Our team is young with most members having participated two seasons or less of varsity running,” she said.
The Lady Cardinals’ schedule is designed to prepare them for postseason competition.
“We will be running a variety of courses across the state to help get our runners prepared for postseason running which will be against the top runners in the state,” she said.
When asked about South Laurel’s chances of making a run at the regional title, Smith remains focused on the team’s hard work and improvement throughout the season.
“We are going to work hard throughout the season to put ourselves in the best position possible to earn a chance to compete at state,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.