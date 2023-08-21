LONDON — The South Laurel girls golf team is facing some challenges this season with only three players able to compete at this time.
In order to field a team, they need four players, but unfortunately, senior Kaylee Smith is out with an injury.
Despite the setbacks, the team is making great progress, according to coach Steve King.
“We have two good young prospects who are playing, but they are beginners and not quite ready to compete yet,” he said. “Despite that, our girls are showing great progress.”
South Laurel has already had a couple of matches at London Country Club against schools like North Laurel, Corbin, Pulaski, and Southwestern.
In these matches, Alyssa Siler has consistently been the best scorer or at least in the top three.
Lilly Barton, who only started playing in the spring, is also making tremendous progress, achieving her best 9-hole score ever in their last match with a score of 51.
Sophey Smith also had a good outing that day, shooting a 53.
“All the girls have had better scores in practice, we just need to get that done into matches and tournaments,” King added.
The team has two remaining tournaments — one in Berea on Sept. 2, and another in Estill County on Sept. 9.
Recently, the Lady Cardinals participated in a tournament at Eagles Nest on August 12.
“Our girls struggled that day,” King said. “It was very tough course conditions due to the rain and waiting around for hours.”
