RICHMOND — The South Laurel Lady Cardinal track and field team took home first-place honors in the Madison Central All-Comers No. 3 Meet with 100 points, and five first-place individual efforts.
Gracie Hoskins (200 Meter Dash, 400 Meter Dash) placed first in two events along with teammate Chloe Powenski (Discus, Shot Put) while Kenzie Hubbard placed first in the 100 Meter Hurdles.
Williamsburg finished fourth with 63.50 points, taking home first-place honors in the 4x100 Meter Relay (Bailee Hill, Lylah Mattingly, Alana Mah, and Madison Peace), and the 4x200 Meter relay (Bailee Hill, Lylah Mattingly, Alana Mah, and Madison Peace).
Corbin turned in an eighth-place effort, finishing with 47 points.
On the boys’ side, Corbin placed third with 85 points and three first-place finishes.
NaShawn Brooks finished first in the 110 Meter Hurdles, and the Triple Jump while Tye Stevens took home first-place honors in the 400 Meter Dash.
South Laurel finished fifth with 64 points while collecting three first-place finishes. Jacob Tapscott finished first in the 800 Meter Run, and 1600 Meter Run while the 4x400 Meter Relay team (Jacob Tapscott, Braxton Carroll, Andrew Hurley, and Will Stanko) finished first.
Williamsburg turned in a 10th place effort with 37 points. The Yellow Jackets’ Alex Gamble placed first in the Shot Put event.
Girls Individual Results
Top three Finishes Only
4x800 Meter Relay
1. Southwestern: Shaye Seiber Madeline Peterson Shelby Lockard Olivia Huff 10:45.26
2. Williamsburg: Emaly Powers, Ryan Fields, Emma Meadors, Heaven Warren 11:19.86
3. Montgomery County: Ava Davidson, Olivia Robinson, Taylor Paige Shelby Paige 11:59.05
100 Meter Hurdles
1. Kenzie Hubbard, South Laurel 17.81
2. Erin Pease, Fleming County 18.02
3. Lylah Mattingly, Williamsburg 18.13
100 Meter Dash
1. Kalynn Pease, Fleming County 12.64
2. Gracie Hoskins, South Laurel 12.98
3. Emma Watson, Rockcastle County 13.39
4x200 Meter Relay
1. Williamsburg: Bailee Hill, Lylah Mattingly, Alana Mah, Madison Peace 1:54.21
2. Corbin: Emma Ashurst, Kylie Clem, Grace Gibson, Davie Smith 1:58.45
3. Montgomery County: Addison Arnold, Peyton Patrick, Bailey Reeves, Kaci Peniston 1:58.48
4x100 Meter Relay
1. Williamsburg: Bailee Hill, Lylah Mattingly, Alana Mah, Madison Peace 54.36
2. Corbin: Emma Ashurst, Kylie Clem, Grace Gibson, Davie Smith 54.49
3. Montgomery County: Addison Arnold, Peyton Patrick, Avery Poole, Lacy Willoughby 55.99
400 Meter Dash
1. Gracie Hoskins, South Laurel 58.45
2. Emma Watson, Rockcastle County 1:03.46
3. Alexis Dotson, Rockcastle County 1:04.01
300 Meter Hurdles
1. Erin Pease, Fleming County 50.82
2. Lylah Mattingly Williamsburg, 52.10
3. Kenzie Hubbard, South Laurel 52.62
200 Meter Dash
1. Gracie Hoskins, South Laurel 26.65
2 Madison Peace, Williamsburg 27.20
3. Kalynn Pease, Fleming County 27.60
Triple Jump
1. Maliyah Swinney, Rockcastle County 33-2.50
2. Emma Jackson, South Laurel 31-8.50
3. Erin Pease, Fleming County 31-4.50
High Jump
1. Hannah Murray, Pulaski County 94-8
2. Sarah Baker, Estill County 4-6
3. Belle Estep, Corbin 4-6
Shot Put
1. Chloe Powenski, South Laurel 35-11.75
2. Lexi Lawless, Pulaski County 34-5
3. Haley Angel, Estill County 32-11.25
Discus
1. Chloe Powenski, South Laurel 96-10
2. Haley Angel, Estill County 95-10
3. Lexi Lawless, Pulaski County 93-0
Boys Individual Results
Top three Finishes Only
4x800 Meter Relay
1. Madison Central: Michael Kipelio, Triston Carter, Sizemore Brody, (Fourth name not listed), 8:58.47
2. Southwestern: Caleb Perrin, Ben Coomer, Braxton Walters, Zabrey Bortz, 9:04.61
3. South Laurel "A": Aiden Helton, Austin White, Joshua Steele, (Fourth name not listed), 9:11.87
110 Meter Hurdles
1. NaShawn Brooks, Corbin, 16.65
2. Garrett Wilson, Harrison County, 17.75
3. T.J. Colyer, Pulaski County, 17.81
1600 Meter Run
1. Jacob Tapscott, South Laurel, 4:27.90
2. Will Stanko, South Laurel, 4:33.55
3. Brody Coleman, Madison Central, 4:46.43
400 Meter Dash
1. Tye Stevens, Corbin, 50.70
2. Brayden Hall, Madison Southern, 51.75
3. Victor Colyer, Southwestern, 52.78
300 Meter Hurdles
1. Preston Frost, Southwestern, 41.91
2. Tanner Tumey, Harrison County, 42.27
3. NaShawn Brooks, Corbin, 44.00
800 Meter Run
1. Jacob Tapscott, South Laurel, 2:00.19
2. Caleb Perrin, Southwestern, 2:03.17
3. Stephen Lochmueller, Madison Central, 2:08.59
3,200 Meter Run
1. Ty Balser, Model, 10:06.70
2. Will Stanko, South Laurel, 10:08.95
3. Zabrey Bortz, Southwestern, 11:00.34
4x400 Meter
1. South Laurel: Jacob Tapscott, Braxton Carroll, Andrew Hurley, Will Stanko, 3:46.20
2. Madison Central: Cayden Jarnagin Brody Coleman Triston Carter Sizemore Carter Lamb, 3:46.23
3. Southwestern: Kameron Cox, Victor Colyer, Preston Frost, Caleb Perrin 3:48.33
Long Jump
1. Corey Barber, Montgomery County, 19-7.50
2. Preston Williams, Madison Southern, 19-4.25
3. NaShawn Brooks, Corbin, 18-11.50
Triple Jump
1. NaShawn Brooks, Corbin, 40-0.25
2. Tanner Tumey, Harrison County, 37-10
3. Blake Lawson, Corbin, 36-5
High Jump
1. Clint Woods, Pulaski County, 6-0
2. Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin, 6-0
3. Gino Ballard, Madison Southern, 5-6
Shot Put
1. Alex Gamble, Williamsburg, 43-10
2. Preston Williams, Madison Southern, 41-1
3. Connor Lay, Williamsburg 40-4
Discus Throw
1. Bill Kissick, Madison Central, 122-7
2. Joseph West, Williamsburg, 118-6
3. Zach Bowen, Williamsburg, 110-8
Girls Team Results
1. South Laurel 100, Southwestern 67, 3. Madison Central 64, 4. Williamsburg 63.50, 5. Pulaski County 63, 6. Montgomery County 59, 7. Fleming County 58, 8. Corbin 47, 9. Rockcastle County 41, 10. Estill County 31, 11. Harrison County 21, 12. West Jessamine 18, 13. Lexington Christian 16, 14. Model 7, 15. Madison Southern 4.50, 16. Jackson County 2.
Boys Team Results
1. Madison Central 115, 2. Madison Southern 94.50, 3. Corbin 85, 4. Southwestern 67.50, 5. South Laurel 64, 6. Montgomery County 61, 7. Pulaski County 56.50, 8. Harrison County 40, 9. Rockcastle County 38, 10. Williamsburg 37, 11. Model 18, 12. Estill County 10, 13. Fleming County 5, 14. Jackson County 4.50.
