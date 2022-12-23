LONDON — South Laurel capped off the Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge Sponsored by Martin’s Peterbilt & City of London Tourism championship game on Tuesday by defeating Cooper, 61-43.
The Cardinals posted a 3-0 record during tournament play, and one thing was for certain, South Laurel brought defensive pressure in each game.
During the Cardinals’ current five-game win streak, Jeff Davis’ squad is allowing only 45 points per contest.
Cooper struggled from the floor the entire game, connecting in only 14 field goals while hitting 13-of-14 shot attempts from the free-throw line.
South Laurel (7-3) took control of the game from the get-go.
The Cardinals took a 15-4 lead into the second quarter as Eli Gover scored seven of his 17 points during the quarter. Jordan Mabe (Player of the Game) added five of his team-high 18 points during the period.
Davis’ squad took a 32-17 advantage into the locker room at halftime as Gover drained two 3-pointers while Parker Payne, and Ashton Garland each hit a 3-pointer apiece.
South Laurel’s lead was cut to 44-28 entering the fourth quarter after the Cardinals connected on only 5-of-11 shot attempts from the free-throw line during the period.
Davis’ squad sealed the win by outscoring Cooper, 17-15, in the fourth quarter.
Mabe, and Caden Jones each scored six points during the period.
Garland also scored in double figures, finishing with 12 points while Jones added eight points. Payne scored four points, and Josh Steele finished with two points.
Gover, Mabe, Payne, and Jones were named to the All-Tournament team.
