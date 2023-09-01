LONDON — For the first time since 2005, the South Laurel Cardinals are 3-0.
South Laurel rallied from a seven-point deficit and eventually won, scoring the game-winning touchdown with 34 seconds remaining to defeat visiting Russell County, 12-7.
The Lakers took a 7-0 lead with 4:18 remaining in the first quarter, and led the entire game, until Jimmy Mitchell’s game-winning 17-yard touchdown strike to Hunter Bundy sealed the come from behind win.
The Cardinals will attempt to improve to 4-0 Friday against Whitley County on the road.
Russell County got on the scoreboard first, thanks to a five-yard touchdown run with 4:18 remaining in the first quarter while taking a 7-0 lead in the process.
South Laurel finally found paydirt in the third quarter but it came on the sensible side of the ball as Gage Larkey returned a blocked punt 21 yards for the score. The Cardinals failed to add the extra point and still trailed, 7-6, with 2:02 remaining in the third quarter.
The Lakers led the entire fourth quarter until 34 seconds remaining when Jimmy Mitchell hit Hunter Bundy with a 17-yard touchdown strike to seal the win for South Laurel at 12-7.
