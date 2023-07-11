PRESTONSBURG — The South Laurel Junior League All-Stars moved one step closer to capturing a state championship thanks to a 12-5 win over Letcher County.
Emmie Rice came up huge at the plate, delivering two home runs while driving in four runs, and scoring twice for South Laurel.
South Laurel jumped ahead once again, this time around 3-0, and never looked back despite a late rally by Letcher County.
South Laurel scored three runs in the first inning while adding another in the second inning to take a 4-0 lead.
Todd Martin’s squad extended its edge to 8-0 in the top of the fourth inning thanks to pushing four runs across before Letcher County cut its deficit to 8-3 with three runs in the bottom half of the inning.
South Laurel added another run in the fifth inning while Letcher County scored a run in the sixth inning to cut its deficit to 9-4.
South Laurel pushed across three more runs in the top of the seventh while Letcher County only scored one run in the bottom of the inning.
Kenzie Williams got the win, pitching 6 1/3 of an inning while allowing eight hits, and five earned runs. She struck out nine batters, and walked four. Alivia Hoskins pitched 2/3 of an inning allowing no hits or earned runs while striking out two batters.
Morgan Jackson finished with two hits, an RBI, and two runs scored while Williams was 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Piper Jackson had a hit, an RBI, and scored twice while Skye Lawson finished with a hit, and two runs scored.
Hoskins connected on a hit, drove in a run, and scored three times.
Saids Lewis had a hit and two RBI while Kennedy Nolan delivered a hit, an RBI, and scored once.
