LONDON — Todd Martin’s South Laurel Junior League All-Stars are fresh off a state championship run from last week, and will now shift their focus to the Central Region Fastpitch Tournament.
South Laurel cruised to easy wins in the Junior League State Tournament, and will face off against Iowa at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
If South Laurel wins, Martin’s squad will be back in action Friday at 10 a.m. against Ohio in the semifinal’s winner’s bracket. The other winner’s bracket semifinal game will take place on Friday at 12:30 p.m.
The winner’s bracket final will be played on Saturday at 10 a.m. with the championship game scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m.
Other first round games that will take place on Thursday are: Missouri vs. Illinois at 12:30 p.m., and Michigan vs. Indiana at 3 p.m.
The tournament will be held at Pendleton, Indiana.
