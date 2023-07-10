PRESTONSBURG — The South Laurel Junior League All-Stars won their first game of the Junior League State Tournament, cruising to an easy 17-0 win over Henry County.
Kenzie Williams and Alivia Hoskins combined to pitch a no-hitter during the 17-run victory. Both pitchers pitched two innings apiece with Williams striking out six batters while Hoskins struck out five batters.
South Laurel finished with 12 hits in the game while taking advantage of five errors.
Todd Martin’s squad scored two runs in the first inning before blowing the game open with a nine-run second inning. South Laurel added two runs in the third inning before putting the finishing touches on the win with four runs in the fourth inning.
Morgan Jackson led the way with a perfect 3-for-3 effort at the plate while driving in two runs and scoring three times.
Skye Lawson was 2-for-3 with three runs scored while Kennedy Nolan finished 2-for-2 with a run scored.
Hoskins finished with one hit, two RBI, and three runs scored while Emmie Rice delivered a double while driving in three runs.
Piper Jackson finished with one hit, one RBI, and two runs scored while Williams and Lauren Wilkerson both connected on a hit apiece while also driving in two runs, and scoring once.
Kinkee Ertel scored twice in the win.
