HARLAN — Another solid hitting effort combined with Kenzie Williams and Madison Worley both shining in the pitcher’s circle led to South Laurel’s seventh consecutive win Tuesday.
The Lady Cardinals received an 8-of-16 effort at the plate from their 1-4 hitters while Williams and Worley limited Harlan County to only four hits during South Laurel’s 9-1 victory.
“They work really well together and bring a lot of energy each night,” South Laurel coach Carly Mink said of her team. “Each player strives to be better each day and that’s what it takes to win games.
“We continue to get timely hits and the top of the lineup is being very productive,” she added. “I am also happy with how our lineup is hitting overall.”
Mink’s squad scored two runs in the first inning while adding two runs in the third inning, a run in the fourth inning, two runs in the fifth inning, and two more runs in the seventh inning.
Aubree Laster led the the Lady Cardinals with a 3-for-3 effort while scoring twice.
Skye Lawson connected with a home run and finished with two hits, three RBI, and two runs scored.
Emmie Rice delivered two hits and an RBI while Worley and Audrey Likins each finished with a hit and an RBI.
Morgan Jackson scored a run and collected a hit while Bailey Frazier finished with a hit and scored twice.
Amara Horn collected an RBI and scored once.
Williams got the win, pitching five innings while scattering four hits and allowing only one earned run. She finished with 11 strikeouts.
Worley pitched the final two innings, allowing no runs or hits while striking out two batters.
“They are a great duo,” Mink said. “Kenzie started the game off pitching five innings, only allowing four hits, and then Worley finished the game allowing no hits. They are both pitching really well and I look for them to improve as the season continues.”
