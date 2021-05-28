LONDON — The South Laurel Cardinals are on a roll with their latest win coming against Jackson County in an 8-7 victory on Thursday night in the 13th Region matchup.
It was another nail-biter for the Cardinals who claimed a one-run win over Clay County on Tuesday. A single by Reed Marcum in the seventh inning scored Wes Wright to tie the game at 7seven apiece. Marcum later scored when the Jackson County pitcher walked Connor Combs with the bases loaded to give South Laurel the win.
Marcum led the Cardinals at the plate with two hits and three runs batted in. Ashton Garland had two hits, while Wright, Harrison Byrd, Kennedy Sizemore, and Hunter Bundy each had one hit. Bundy drove in two runs, while Combs and Garlan drove in one.
Garland picked up the win for the Cardinals on the mound. He pitched four innings, giving up three hits and four runs while striking out four batters. Marcum started the game for South Laurel and Byrd also saw action on the mound.
South Laurel took a 1-0 lead to start the game, but Jackson County took the lead when they scored one run in the second and two more in the third. The Cardinals scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth to go up 5-3.
The Generals scored four runs in the top of the fifth and were up 7-5 heading into the final inning before the Cardinals took the win with three runs in the bottom of the seventh.
With the win, South Laurel finished the year with a record of 20-11. The Cardinals will take on Corbin in the first round of the 50th District Tournament on Monday.
