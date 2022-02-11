LONDON — It was Senior Night at The Cardinals’ Nest and South Laurel players did just enough to make it a special night for the three seniors, coming away with a 58-51 win over Frederick Douglas.
The Cardinals (19-6) got off to a slow start but pulled away in the second half to record their fourth win out of the past five games they’ve played.
“It was Senior Night and our guys tried to do well, but we struggled offensively in the first half,” South Laurel coach Jeff Davis said. “We calmed down in the second half, and our shots started falling and we were able to get the lead. We did a better job on both ends of the court and we’re able to pull out a win.”
Eli Gover hit five 3-pointers and finished with a team-best 17 points while Rhys England, Brayden Reed, and Parker Payne each finished with 11 points.
South Laurel trailed 10-5 entering the second quarter and 29-24 at halftime.
Gover hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter which sparked the Cardinals and allowed them to take a slim 39-28 advantage in the final quarter.
Frederick Douglas reclaimed a 40-29 advantage just seconds into the period before Grover hit two more 3-pointers Brayden Reed added five points and Ashton Garland hit a 3-pointer, helping South Laurel to pull away.
The Cardinals are scheduled to be back in action Monday at home against Madison Central. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
South Laurel 58, Frederick Douglas 51
Frederick Douglas 10 19 9 13 51
South Laurel 5 19 15 19 58
Frederick Douglas (51) — Boone 2, Dunn 7, Simpson 10, Gaines 2, Chenault 1, Barrett 15, Oroyford 14.
South Laurel (58) — Gover 17, Payne 11, England 11, Garland 3, Jones 4, Reed 11, Mabe 1.
