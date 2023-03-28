Landon Alexander and Braydon Hodges

South Laurel High School’s Landon Alexander and Braydon Hodges qualified for the High School Fishing Nationals on Saturday. The High School National Championship Fishing Tournament will be held in La Crosse, Wisconsin in June. | Photo Courtesy of South Laurel Athletics

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you