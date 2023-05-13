CALVERT CITY — South Laurel’s Hailey Anderson and Brooklyn Martin placed third out of four teams in the inaugural KHSAA Girls’ Bass Fishing State Tournament with a total of 12 pounds and 13 ounces while Montgomery County’s Maggie Miracle and Kenleigh French earned first place honors with a total of 27 pounds, 11 ounces.
Muhlenberg County’s Dade Vincent and Brock Vincent captured first-place honors in the Boys’/Coed Bass Fishing State Tournament with a total of 34 pounds, 11 ounces.
South Laurel had three teams compete in the Boys’/Coed Bass Fishing State Tournament as Clade Bales and Wade Brock placed 17th overall (18 pounds, six ounces) while Landon Alexander and Kyler Murray finished 20th (17 pounds, 13 ounces). Braydon Hodges and Logan Patterson turned in a 58th-place effort (eight pounds, nine ounces).
Corbin had two teams compete in the Boys’/Coed Bass Fishing State Tournament as Hunter Napier and Nathan Grega finished 47th (11 pounds) while Zander Curry and Colby Gambrel finished 83rd (three pounds, six ounces).
