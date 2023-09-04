MOUNT VERNON — Shelley Nunley’s South Laurel Lady Cardinal volleyball team participated in their second tournament in three weeks by traveling north on I-75 this past weekend to play in the Rockcastle Invitational Tournament.
The Lady Cardinals turned in a 1-3 mark while seeing their overall record move to 5-10 on the season.
South Laurel’s lone win came against Lincoln County. The Lady Cardinals handed the Lady Patriots a 2-0 loss (25-22, 25-22) before falling to Wayne County in a three-set thriller, 24-26, 15-22, 12-15.
Nunley’s squad followed with a 2-0 loss (25-20, 25-15) to Boyle County before finishing the invitational with a 2-0 setback (25-22, 25-18) to Rockcastle County.
The Lady Cardinals are scheduled to be back in action Tuesday on the road against Whitley County.
