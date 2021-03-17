WILLIAMSBURG — Jeff Davis’ South Laurel Cardinals became the first team to earn a spot in next week’s Martin’s Peterbilt 13th Region Boys Tournament but it wasn’t easy.
No. 4 seed Williamsburg (11-10) gave the Cardinals (16-5) a run for their money, trailing by only five points entering the fourth quarter before seeing the top-seeded Cardinals pull out the 80-71 win on Saturday.
South Laurel was led by the strong one-two lunch of Parker Payne and Brayden Reed. Both Payne and Reed scored 22 points apiece while Eli Gover added 15 points.
“You gotta give coach Eric Swords and Williamsburg a lot of credit,” South Laurel Davis said. “They played hard the entire game. We were able to overcome not shooting well early.
“Brayden Reed stepped forward and gave us energy,” he added. “We missed a lot of shots early on and I think a lot of that was nerves. Williamsburg deserved to win. We didn’t play well but we did just enough to survive and advance.”
Micah Steely led Williamsburg with a game-high 32 points while Gavon Thomas added 17 points and Larry Bray finished with 12 points.
The two teams met earlier in the season with South Laurel cruising to two easy double-digit wins but the third time around, the Yellow Jackets we’re ready to surprise.
The Cardinals held a slim 13-11 lead after the first quarter before falling behind 16-15 early in the second quarter after a basket by Steely.
South Laurel was able to take a 33-17 advantage into the locker room at halftime after seeing Grover get the hot-hand and score nine points during a four-minute stretch.
Davis’s squad pushed its lead to 45-38 midway through the third quarter before baskets by Thomas and Steely cut Williamsburg's deficit to 51-48. Payne was able to hit a jumper at the buzzer, increasing his team’s advantage to 53-48 entering the fourth quarter.
South Laurel began to pull away during the final eight minutes with Reed scoring four straight points to begin the period while a basket and two free throws by Payne capped off a 6-0 run to five South Laurel its biggest lead of the game at 59-48 with six minutes remaining in regulation.
The Cardinals were able to put the game away with made free throws down the stretch to wrap-up the win.
50th District Boys Tournament
At Williamsburg
South Laurel 80, Williamsburg 71
South Laurel 13 20 20 27 80
Williamsburg 11 16 21 23 71
South Laurel (80) — Reed 22, Payne 22, Nones 8, Gover 15, England 2, Garland 2, Anders 9.
Williamsburg (71) — Steely 32, Bray 12, Thomas 17, Davenport 2, Damron 2, Lay 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.