South Laurel remains on top in the 'hard to predict' Fear 'Les' 13th Region Fastpitch Rankings

1. South Laurel (18-11 overall, 12-1 vs. 13th Region opponents)
Here we are, the last week of regular season play, and I don’t have a clue who is the favorite to win the 13th Region crown.
South Laurel holds the top spot after putting together a five-game win streak but then again, the Lady Cardinals have lost two of their last three games. So yeah, I’m not sure who the best team is but considering Carly Mink’s team is 12-1 against 13th Region competition, they get a slight edge over North Laurel.
2. North Laurel (14-12, 4-2)
The Lady Jaguars are 1-8 during their past nine games, but no team in the region has played a tougher slate than North Laurel.
Don’t let their record fool you, though. The Lady Jaguars could easily win the region this year.
3. Corbin (13-15, 11-5)
The Lady Redhounds are dangerous but man, they’ve been a tough team to figure out. Their region losses have come against North Laurel, South Laurel, Whitley County, Clay County, and Harlan County. But with that said, they’ve shown they can beat any team in the region, too. Out of those five region teams they’ve lost to, they’ve defeated four of them. What a crazy season.
4. Knox Central (18-9, 15-4)
Man, you’ve gotta give coach Bethany Hensley credit for keeping her team afloat when Knox Central started with a 3-9 record. The Lady Panthers are winners of 15 straight and haven’t lost since a 16-1 setback to South Laurel way back on April 20. They’ve got a big road game against Clay County on Thursday, if they win that, then watch out!
5. Whitley County (13-14, 12-5)
The Lady Colonels have struggles of late but just like the rest of the teams in the top five, possess enough talent to make a run at the 13th Region crown.
6. Clay County (16-14, 8-5)
The Lady Tigers are winners of five of their last six games. If Clay County continues to receive solid pitching, they’re going to be a tough team to eliminate.
7. Jackson County (18-11, 7-6)
The Lady Generals are 9-3 during their last 12 games with their losses coming against Whitley County, Pineville, and Knox Central.
8. Middlesboro (13-19, 10-9)
The Lady Yellow Jackets struggled down the stretch, going 2-9 during their final 11 games.
9. Lynn Camp (17-14, 12-9)
The Lady Wildcats had a chance to move up in the rankings this week but dropped consecutive games against Corbin. I still believe Lynn Camp is going to make some noise in postseason play.
10. Harlan County (12-8, 8-6)
The Lady Black Bears have shown they can beat the top-tier teams, but can they play more consistently once postseason play starts?
