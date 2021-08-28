LONDON — Jamie Clark’s South Laurel Lady Cardinal volleyball team kept its perfect record intact on Saturday by defeating both Wayne County and Pulaski County.
The Lady Cardinals (5-0) survived a 2-1 win (18-25, 25-16, 16-14) victory over Wayne County before cruising to an easy 3-0 win (25-19, 25-18, 15-7) over the Lady Maroons.
“Today's games were much-needed wins over two good opponents,” Clark said. “In the first match-up against Wayne County, we started very sluggish and forced a lot of plays out of the system. Errors definitely piled up at the start of that set. We lost that set to Wayne County but fought really hard to win the second two sets. Mack Rollins led the team in kills during that game with Caroline Pagan, Autumn Bales picking up the bulk of the defense in the digs category. Kinley Gilmore and Mallorie Perkins played very well defensively that game too. Gracie Hinkle performed great at the setter's position with 19 assists.
“During the Pulaski match, we made numerous passing errors through the first two sets, dropping the second one,” he added. “Despite that, our girls put it together when it counted most. Caroline Pagan led our offense against Pulaski with eight kills. Gracie Hinkle posted 16 assists, and Mack Rollins had five blocks. Our defense looked much better in the game against Pulaski. Autumn Bales had 34 digs, Caroline Pagan had 18 digs, and Mallorie Perkins added another 12 digs. We will continue to focus on defense in practice and pray that our girls keep their fighting spirit going.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.