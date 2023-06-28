LONDON — South Laurel’s 8U All-Stars punched their ticket into the 8U Softball Coach Pitch State Tournament with an impressive, 15-7, win over Jackson County in the District 4 Tournament’s winner’s bracket final.
South Laurel posted a 4-0 mark in tournament play while outscoring its opponents, 61-16.
Ty Proffitt’s squad pounded out 22 hits in the win while fighting back from a 5-4 deficit in the first inning.
South Laurel led 7-6 after the third inning, and 8-7 heading into the fifth inning of play. Proffitt’s squad rallied and scored seven unanswered runs in the final two innings to get the eight-run victory.
Bradlyn Howard came up big at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, two RBI, and two runs scored.
Winter Proffitt went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI, and three runs scored while Azalea Cusic went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, and three runs scored.
Callie Crawford turned in a 2-for-3 effort with an RBI and one run scored while Chayse Wyatt went 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI, and a run scored.
McKinlee Sizemore finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, and one run scored while Sadie Hamlin went 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Olivia Lucas went 1-for-3 with an RBI while Brielle Collins finished 1-for-3 with one run scored.
Paityn King and Makenna Messer each finished with a hit apiece.
