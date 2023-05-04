STEARNS — South Laurel’s Will Alsip turned in one of his best pitching efforts of the season, helping his team pick up an 8-0 victory over McCreary Central.
Alsip limited the Raiders to only four base runners while allowing two hits and no earned runs. He also recorded five strikeouts.
The game was never in doubt with South Laurel (15-13) scoring a run in the first inning, and never looking back. The Cardinals added four runs in the third inning, and two more runs in the fourth inning to push their advantage to 7-0. They scored the game’s final run two innings later, wrapping up their eight-run win.
“Will pitched excellent tonight,” South Laurel coach Trey Smith said. “At this point of the season, it’s good to get that which also allows us to get on a good roll. Any time we can get our pitching like that during the last week and half, looking sharp, then that improves our chances staying in the game
“I felt like tonight we did a good job on the bases,” he added. “I thought we executed well.”
Keaton Creech led South Laurel’s hitting attack with two. Vincent Sizemore collected a hit and two RBI while Hunter Bundy had a hit and an RBI.
Ayden Smith drove in two runs, while also collecting his 100th career RBI.
Ashton Garland finished with a hit and three runs scored while Waylon Hensley collected a hit and two runs scored.
Cole Harville and Alex Collett finished with a hit and a run scored apiece. Alsip collected an RBI in the win.
