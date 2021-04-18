LONDON — South Laurel’s Eli Singleton and Trent Keltner took home first-place honors this past weekend, finishing with a total of 18.3 pounds while the Cardinals’ bass fishing team will now prepare for the upcoming regional tournament on Green River Lake.
Listed below are the results of this past week’s tournament and for the teams’ final overall standings for the top five tournaments for each team. The top six teams will advance to participate in the region tournament on April 24.
Final Regular Season Tournament
1st-Singleton/ Keltner-18.3
2nd-Dylan Dixon-17.0
3rd-Hodges/Paternoster-13.4
4th-Jones/Campbell-11.7
5th-Buckles/McCowan-8.4
6th-Kilburn/McWhorter-6.8
7th-Anderson/Anderson-3.3
Final Standings
1st-Singleton / Keltner -496
2nd-Hodges/Paternoster-494
3rd-Dylan Dixon-491
4th-Smith/Alexander-489
5th-Anderson/Anderson-484
6th-Campbell/Jones-482
7th-Buckles/McCowan-476
8th-Kilburn/McWhorter-475
9th-Garrett/Hughes- 474
10th-Brock/Bales- 465
11th-Sowders/Swafford- 447
