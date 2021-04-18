1

South Laurel’s Eli Singleton and Trent Keltner took home first-place honors this past weekend, finishing with a total of 18.3 pounds| Photo Submitted

LONDON — South Laurel’s Eli Singleton and Trent Keltner took home first-place honors this past weekend, finishing with a total of 18.3 pounds while the Cardinals’ bass fishing team will now prepare for the upcoming regional tournament on Green River Lake.

Listed below are the results of this past week’s tournament and for the teams’ final overall standings for the top five tournaments for each team. The top six teams will advance to participate in the region tournament on April 24.

Final Regular Season Tournament

1st-Singleton/ Keltner-18.3

2nd-Dylan Dixon-17.0

3rd-Hodges/Paternoster-13.4

4th-Jones/Campbell-11.7

5th-Buckles/McCowan-8.4

6th-Kilburn/McWhorter-6.8

7th-Anderson/Anderson-3.3

Final Standings

1st-Singleton / Keltner -496

2nd-Hodges/Paternoster-494

3rd-Dylan Dixon-491

4th-Smith/Alexander-489

5th-Anderson/Anderson-484

6th-Campbell/Jones-482

7th-Buckles/McCowan-476

8th-Kilburn/McWhorter-475

9th-Garrett/Hughes- 474

10th-Brock/Bales- 465

11th-Sowders/Swafford- 447

