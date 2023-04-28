LONDON — When it comes to consistency of having success with the game of high school softball, go no further than South Laurel High School’s fastpitch program.
The Lady Cardinals captured their 700th program win on Friday, knocking off 50th District foe Williamsburg, 12-2.
The win improved South Laurel to 12-8 overall, but most importantly locked up the 50th District’s No. 2 seed as Carly Mink’s team finished with a 4-2 mark against district opponents.
The Lady Cardinals wasted little time taking over, scoring six runs in the first inning while never looking back. They added two runs in the second inning, one in the third inning, and three runs in the fourth inning.
The loss dropped the Lady Yellow Jackets to 3–12 overall, and 0-5 against district opponents.
South Laurel’s Madison Worley got the win, pitching three scoreless innings while allowing a hit. She also struck out four batters. Audrey Likins pitched two innings, giving up a hit and two earned runs while striking out four batters.
Amara Horn led the Lady Cardinals at the plate with a 2-for-2 effort which included a triple and a double. She also drove in three runs and scored twice.
Worley was 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored while Hannah Carnes delivered a hit, and three RBI.
Addison Baker had a hit, an RBI, and scored three times while Skye Lawson finished with a hit and two RBI.
Bailey Frazier connected with a hit and scored twice while Emmie Rice had a hit and an RBI. Aubree Laster finished with a hit and a run scored.
Kaitlyn Moses and Keely Bisschop each had a hit apiece for Williamsburg while Stephanie Carr and Allie Wilson each drove in a run. Wilson and Erika Glanton also scored one run apiece.
