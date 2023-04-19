The South Laurel girls tennis season is underway with matches against Southwestern, Clay County, and Oneida Baptist.
Southwestern 5, South Laurel 4
Singles
Cierra Durham lost 6-0, Tinnley Bowling lost, 6-4, Macie Finley lost, 6-2, Emma Singleton won 7-4 in a tiebreaker, while Bella Mills lost 6-1, and Emma Bronnert lost, 6-0.
Doubles
South Laurel won all three matches — Macie Finley/Emma Singleton won 6-2, Bella Mills/Brandy Clontz 6-1, and Brooklyn Clontz/Ryan Allen 6-0.
South Laurel 5, Clay County 4
Singles
Cierra Durham lost 6-1, 6-0, Tinnley Bowling lost 6-1, 6-1, Macie Finley won 8-2, Emma Singleton lost, 8-6, while Bella Mills and Emma Bronnert both won with identical scores of 8-4.
Doubles
Macie Finley/Emma Singleton lost 6-0, 6-0 while Bella Mills/Brandy Clontz won 8-6 in a tiebreaker, and Brooklyn Clontz/Ryan Allen won, 8-0.
Oneida Baptist 8, South Laurel 1
Singles
Cierra Durham lost in a close match, 10-8, in a tiebreaker, Tinnley Bowling lost 8-4, Macie Finley won 8-6, Emma Singleton lost 8-6, Bella Mills lost 8-2, and Emma Bronnert lost, 8-0.
Doubles
Macie Finley/Emma Singleton lost 8-1, Bella Mills/Brandy Clontz lost 7-5 in a tiebreaker, and Brooklyn Clontz/Ryan Allen lost 8-5.
